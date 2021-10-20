William “Billy” Michael Woodman, 61, passed away suddenly at 9:54 am on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born on July 5, 1960, in Alton, the son of William B. Woodman and Virginia L. Thomeczek.
Bill resided in Goleta, CA for over 30 years prior to his return to Alton. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and was an avid fan of Nascar and a collector of classic cars. His favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Kevin Harvick.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia "Ginger" Thomeczek; four sisters, Katherine "Kathy" Furlong of Alton, Connie (Jim) Anderson of St Charles, MO, Jeanette Parmenter of Godfrey, IL, Angie (Brian) Christ of Ballwin, MO; a brother, Anthony "Tony" (Brianne) Thomeczek of Godfrey, IL; a step-brother, Alan Rapp of Godfrey, IL and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather Raymond A. Thomeczek.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 pm Friday October 22, 2021, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Saturday October 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Paul Nguyen OMV celebrant.
Cremation Rites will follow, and inurnment will be private.
Memorials are suggested to Chestnut Health Systems, 50 Northgate Industrial Dr., Granite City, IL 62040.
