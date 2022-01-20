Alton:
William “Bill” Woodward, 85, passed away at 8:27pm on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Rivers Crossing of Alton. He was born on March 6, 1936, in Fulton, Missouri, the son of the late of Hardy and Lucille (Oppers) Woodward. He married the former June Northcutt on June 5, 1958, in East Alton, and she preceded him in death on November 7, 2017. Survivors include a daughter and son in law: Joanne and Nick Boyer of Alton, a son and daughter in law: Hardy and Renee Woodward of East Alton, eight grandchildren, seventeen great – grandchildren, a brother: Richard Woodward of Holiday Shores, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Bill was formerly employed as a mill operator at Azcan Steel for over twenty – five years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25 A.F & A.M. in Alton.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Bill was preceded in death by three sons: Forrest, John Douglas, William “B.J.”, a grandson: John Woodward Jr., a sister: Sally Woodward, and a brother: Charlie Woodward.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 11am to 1pm on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River with Masonic Rites at 12:45pm by the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25 A.F. & A.M. of Alton. Graveside services will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family in care of Hardy Woodward.
