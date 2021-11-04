William “Bill” Tucker Jr., 67, of Godfrey, IL passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 8:47 am at his home.
He was born on February 26, 1954, in Springfield, IL the son of William and Wanda “Joan” (Collins) Tucker Sr.
He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, golfing, target shooting, and spending time with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Jennifer L. Tucker of Springfield, IL; a brother, Owen Tucker (Vicki) of Washington, IL; two nephews, Damian and Cody Tucker; and several very close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL, and no services are planned at this time.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com