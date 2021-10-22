William “Bill” Curlovic passed away on October 21, 2021, at his home. Bill was born on March 6, 1941, to Joseph and Virginia (Lukefahr) Curlovic.
Bill worked his entire life in retail sales for Thrift Hardware, Central Hardware and retired from Lowes where he worked in Commercial Sales. He was a longtime member of the Alton Wood River Sportsman’s Club where he had many friends. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and spending time at the lake where he had many more friends.
He leaves behind his good friend of 16 years, Shirlene Ballhausen; his brother and his wife, Jim and Debby Curlovic; and five nieces and nephews, Andrea Curlovi, Tina Laseter, Karen Curlovic, Kathleen High and Ken Curlovic.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Andy Curlovic.
As Bill wished, he will be cremated. Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of the cremation rites.
As Celebration of Life will be held on October 31, 2021, from 3:00 pm until 6:30 pm at the Alton Wood River Sportsman’s Club.
Memorials may be made to the Alton Wood River Sportsman’s Club.