William Benjamin Dahlberg, 84, passed away at 12:01 am on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
He was born on July 13, 1937, in St. Louis, MO to Bendix Henry and Wilhelma (Uehle) Dahlberg.
He grew up in Grafton, Illinois, and married Norma Priscilla Anderson on September 26, 1959. Together they had three children, but later divorced.
He then married Barbara (Warren) Dahlberg on June 11, 1977. She preceded him in death on December 20, 2008.
William retired from Boeing as a purchaser, was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
William is survived by his companion, Shirley Dubay, a son, Ben (Julie) Pfeifer of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Brenda Leavitt of Henderson, NV and Debbie Pfeiffer of Grafton, IL; three stepdaughters, Kathryn (Charles) Little, Teresa Stevens, and Paula (Jeffery) Forester, three stepsons, Cecil (Kim) File, David (Bobbi) File, and Edward (Dawn) Dugge. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jeannie Brooks.
Graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey, Illinois on November 16, 2021, at 1:00 pm.
Memorials are suggested to the Franklin Masonic Lodge 25 AF & AM.
