William Bellm

William F. “Bill” Bellm, 75, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 20, 1946 in Wood River, he was a son of James Edward Bellm, Sr. and Bernadine R. (Reddish) Bailey. After his father passed away, Bill was raised by his mother and stepfather, Eldon Bailey.
A U.S. Army veteran, Bill served in Vietnam in charge of an ammo depot. He was a lifetime member of the Wood River VFW Post #2859 and also was a member of the East Alton American Legion Post #794. He retired in 2006 after 37 years with the Teamster’s #525. Bill enjoyed golfing and hunting, but his legacy will be as a doting husband, a wonderful dad, and a proud grandpa.
He married his wife, Judy (Craig) Bellm on March 10, 2000. She survives, along with his daughter and son-in-law, Farah and Tim Walleck of East Alton; his son, Wyatt Mitchell of Fosterburg; three grandchildren, Benjamin and Christopher Walleck and Harlie Mitchell; a brother, Russell Bailey of South Carolina; and his beloved dog Bandit.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather, and a brother, James E. Bellm, Jr.
Memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 21 at Paynic Home for Funerals.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com