William Adams

William “Erik” Adams, 78, died at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home. He was born December 18, 1944 in St. Charles, MO the son of the late Harold and Milley (Kjer) Adams. Erik served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Veterans of foreign Wars, he was a Shriner and an avid bowler. He worked for many years for Jefferson Smurfit and was a West Alton firefighter. On May 15, 1971 in West Alton he married Jackie Slate and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Erika Adams of West Alton, MO, one grandchild, Bryce Adams, two sisters,
Harriett “Sissy” Edler of West Alton, Nancy Miller of Denver, CO. and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold P. “Sunny” Adams and one brother-in-law, Clifford Edler. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals or Wounded Warriors. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com