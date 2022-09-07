Willa Dee “Billie” Carroll, 93, of Cottage Hills passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born September 5, 1928 in East Alton to John and Bessie Cox. Billie owned and operated Carroll’s Ranch House for many years. She married George Carroll in 1951; he preceded her in death in 2001.
In her free time she loved watching game shows and the St. Louis Cardinals. She was an avid fan.
She is survived by her two daughters, Suanne Carroll of Cottage Hills and Sharon (Stephen) Hamberg of Alton; three grandchildren, Josh Carroll, Eric Hamberg and Nicole Hamberg and three great grandchildren, Taylor Hamberg, Dalton Hamberg and Blake Carroll.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven brothers and two sisters.
Private grave side services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Professional Services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com