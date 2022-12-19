Wilda Scaggs

Wilda A. Scaggs, age 69 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her residence in Highland, IL.
She was born on Friday, April 10, 1953, in South Charleston, WV, the daughter of Calvin and Sylvia (nee Potter) Stover.
On Thursday, October 26, 1972, she married Howard L. Scaggs at Greenup, KY, who passed away on Friday, November 27, 2015.
She was a member of Highland Hope United Methodist Church, Highland, IL.
Wilda was born at South Charleston, WV, grew up there and graduated high school. After her marriage, she and her husband lived in Detroit, MI, St. Louis, MO, Grantfork, IL and moved south of Highland in 1995. She had been a Girl Scout Leader in Grantfork; a Pet Groomer for Pet Smart (20 years) and operated her own shops in Highland-Broadway Pass Pets & in a shop on the Highland Square. She was a good seamstress, making Madrigal dresses for her granddaughters. Her grandchildren always had all her love. She loved her cats, enjoyed music and all of her family singing together.
Survivors include:
Son - Jonathan A. (Carrie) Scaggs, Kansas City, MO
Daughter - Elizabeth Ann Scaggs, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Savannah K. Graham (twin), Highland, IL
Grandchild - Julia M. Graham (twin), Highland, IL
Grandchild - Paul R. "Bubbie" Graham, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Malary Scaggs, Kansas City, MO
Grandchild - Marley Scaggs, Kansas City, MO
Grandchild - Madelyn Scaggs, Kansas City, MO
Grandchild - Isabell L. Scaggs, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Gavin J. R. Coleman, Highland, IL
Brother - Michael (Karen) Roberts, Daytona Beach, FL
Sister - Sheila Roberts-Smith, West Virginia,
Brother - Randy (Julie) Roberts, South Charleston, WV
Sister-In-Law - Sheila Stover, Worthington, KY
Brother-In-law - Leonard (Linda) Scaggs.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Calvin Ray Stover
Mother - Sylvia Ann Stover (nee Potter)
Husband - Howard Leslie Scaggs - Died 11/27/2015
Daughter - Amanda Kay Scaggs - Died 10/31/2015
Brother - Calvin Stover, Jr.
Brother - Rex Roberts
Step Father - Clifford Roberts
Brother-In-Law - Jeff Smith
Brother-In-Law - Robert Scaggs
Sister-In-Law - Marg Crites.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Family or Highland Animal Shelter.