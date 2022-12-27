East Alton
Wilbert D. “Web” Saul, 96, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022.
Born Feb. 18, 1926 in Jacob, IL, he was a son of the late Walter and Helen (Brcek) Saul.
A Corporal in the U.S. Army, he proudly served his country during World War II in India, Burma, and China with the MARS Task Force with the 124th Cavalry Division. He also earned a Bronze Star. He retired in 1985 from Shell Oil as a truck driver after more than 30 years.
An accomplished bluegrass musician, he played guitar and fiddle with a few bluegrass groups. He enjoyed camping and he and his wife traveled extensively all over the U.S. and the rest of the world.
Wilbert married Anna Marie Kelly Aug. 16, 1947 in Michael. She preceded him in death Feb. 9, 2013.
Surviving are his son, Kevin (Elizabeth) Saul and his daughter Joyce (Andrew) Ventimiglia, all of Wood River; 6 grandchildren, Julie Ventimiglia and her fiancée Chris Scott, Sheri (Brian) Bellamy, Gina (Adam) Tassinari, Stacy (Rickey) Militello, and Jared and Aaron Saul; 12 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; a brother, Delmar (Sharon) Saul of Cahokia; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Ruby Riley and Sylvia and Bernard Kuzmik.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Father Tom Liebler will be Celebrant.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be given for masses at Holy Angels.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com