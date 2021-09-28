Wesley Burrell Bayles of Niangua, MO passed away Monday, September 6, 2021.
He was born on Nov 10, 1943 in Alton, IL the son of Lloyd Wesley Bayles and Grace Gertrude (née Purdy). He was raised in Fosterburg, IL and graduated as Senior Class President of Alton High School in 1962. He attended Westminster College, Fulton, MO and received his B.A. from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1966, where he also went on to achieve his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1970. Dr. Bayles served as a Captain in the US Army Veterinary Corps for four years, working at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Washington D.C. Having then worked at Friendship Hospital for Animals in D.C., Dr. Bayles went on to establish his own solo practice on M street, together with his beloved wife of 35 years Kathryn Grey (née Garrett). Dr. Bayles’ Georgetown Veterinary Hospital became an award-winning home for the healing of countless animals and a pillar of the Washington DC community. After his wife’s passing in 2000, Wesley returned to his roots in the Midwest, establishing a beautiful farm named “Two Ponds” in Niangua, Missouri. Here his avid love of the outdoors, animals and farm life surrounded by dear friends, as well as Red Poll cattle, chickens, ducks, and countless farm cats, joyously flourished. He was able to teach his grandsons his love of skeet shooting, Waylon Jennings and a life of simplicity, compassion, and honor.
Wesley Bayles is preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Patricia Lee Rose, and dearly cherished partner Carol Dekleva Whitaker. He is survived by son Stephen Wesley (Julie) Bayles of Seattle; son Bryan Patrick (Mara) Bayles of San Antonio; 3 grandsons: Wesley Ryan Bayles, Grey Whitten Bayles, Andrew David Bayles, and niece, Cynthia Kim Campbell.
Services will be held 10:30 am Saturday, October 2nd at Memorial Park Cemetery, Staunton, Illinois at 108 W Henry St, Staunton, IL 62088; (618) 635-2124. There will be a gathering for food and fellowship after the service.
Local arrangements handled through Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com