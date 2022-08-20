Wendel Glen Parrish Sr., 79, died at 11:49 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born August 12, 1942 in Michigan City, IN, he was the son of Earl G. and Lillie (Pool) Parrish. Mr. Parrish was a retired Sergeant First Class with the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He then worked as a private contractor for The Telegraph in Alton. On October 18, 2002 he married the former Susan L. Lyons in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a step-son, Robert Sitton, and two brothers, Truman Parrish and Donny Parrish, and sister, Mary Lou. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wendel Glen Parrish Jr. and a brother, Wayne “Tike” Parrish. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Alton VFW Post 1308. A procession will leave the Alton VFW Post 1308 at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 for burial services with full military honors at 11:00 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to the Alton VFW Post 1308 or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
