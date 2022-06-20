Wayne Mark

Wayne Michael Mark (homeland name, Marconio), 69, joined his parents and sister in Heaven at 12:15 am, Saturday June 18, 2022 under the excellent hospice care of BJC of Greater St. Louis and Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.
Born June 26, 1952 in Rochester, NY, he was the son of Enrique Salvatore "Henry" and Mary (Bucci) Mark.
A second generation Italian-American, Wayne was a flag-waving patriot, through and through. He graduated from vocational technical school in 1970 as an auto mechanic and soon went to work as an instructor of auto mechanics world wide. He traveled extensively, teaching groups of mechanics for the Dana/Echlin Corporation of Connecticut. Wayne was also in sales and marketing for Hearst Corporation and Sierra Corporation before retiring in 2016.
From the early age of eight, Wayne was a model railroader. It was a hobby he loved for the remainder of his life. Throughout those years, he built and modeled all gauges of model trains. He also enjoyed classic cars. His pride and joy was a gold '63 Chevy, a match to his very first car, which he found in California. Lastly, he loved dogs. Two energetic Chihuahuas were his "best babies".
On April 18, 1998 in Rosewood Heights, he was married to Candace (Crosnoe) Runion, then moved to Godfrey. She survives.
Surviving also is a sister, Renee Mark of Rochester, NY.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Denise Mark.
A Celebration of Wayne's Life is being planned for September 7, 2022 with a time and location to be determined and announced at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.