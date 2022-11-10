Warren Jenkins

Warren "Gene" Eugene Jenkins, age 71, of Alton, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
Gene was born June 5, 1951, in Canton, IL, the son of Warren Reed and Willa J. (Shaw) Jenkins.He married Jessie A. Grable on June 3, 1995 in Alton, IL and she preceded him in death September 5, 2022.
Gene worked as a forklift operator at Global Brass and Copper. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in both theUS Army and US Marine Corp. Gene loved to snag for spoonbill, going fishing and hunting. He had a love for old cars and watching football on Sundays, and even when they lost, he always rooted for the Cowboys!
He is survived by seven children and their spouses, Melissa and William Gill, April and Marty Marquez, Samantha Olano, and Tony and Joanne Jenkins, Michele Ardane, Michael and Laurie Holliday, and Tonya and Lee Piner; twenty-three grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Marcia E. Berry; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Jessie; he is preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Michael P. Holliday Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Emsley Arzures and Thaddeus Nasello; and a brother, Allen Jenkins.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery with Military Burial Rites performed by Alton VFW #1308.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
