Warren Cottingham

Warren “Bud” A. Cottingham, 86, of Brighton, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born on January 29, 1936, in Springfield, IL, to the late Lester and Ora Pearl (Hunt) Cottingham.
He married Cecile Kuhn on September 19, 1959, in Milwaukee, WI, celebrating 57 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2017.
Bud served our county in the United States army for three years, followed by two years of reserve service in the United States Marine Corps. He was a journeyman machinist for Owens Illinois for 37 years before retiring in 1996. Bud was a member of the International Association of Machinist, earning his 50 year pin. He was a member of Brighton Christian Church and enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling, and playing cards with dear family and friends.
He is survived by two sons Gary (Marsha) Cottingham of Bethalto and Brian (Laura) Cottingham of Brighton; four grandchildren Jessica (Jarod) Horn, Lindsey Cottingham, Justin (Jenny) Cottingham, and Jordan Cottingham; five great grandchildren Avett, Maeve, Reeve, and Davis Horn, with one on the way, and Oliver Cottingham, with one on the way; sister Betty Cottingham; brother Butch (Donna) Cottingham; brother in law Richard Eggert and several nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers Carl (Barb) Cottingham and Bob Cottingham; sister in law Phyllis Eggert; niece Julie Eggert.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral at noon on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brighton Christian Church.
