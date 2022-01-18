Wanda M. Talkington, 88, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born March 13, 1933 in Alton, she was the daughter of William Earl "Carl" and Waunita O. (Swinney) Baker.
She owned and operated Wanda's Hair Styling before retiring.
On June 1, 1951 in East Alton, she married Everett "Duane" Talkington. He died March 6, 2011.
Surviving are sons, Dennis Talkington, Sam (Lori) Talkington, Andrew (Lisa) Talkington; daughter, Susan (Jim) Johnson; seven grandchildren, "T.J." Talkington, Christine Rayborn, Eric Johnson, Leah Waters, Dana Slauson, "A.J." Talkington, Kyle Talkington; and 15 great grandchildren.
Private service and burial were held in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to Prince Road Church of Christ in Alton.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of services.