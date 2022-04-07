Wanda Miller

Wanda Lee Miller 96, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11:16 am at Cedarhurst in Bethalto.
She was born on September 24, 1925, in Council Bluffs, Iowa the daughter of Lee and Ruby (Bachler) Mitchell. In 1942 in Hardin, IL Wanda met the love of her life, Vernis Miller at a dance at Apple Blossom Tavern. Wanda went to work at Kampsville Bank, Hardin Farm Bureau, The Shoe Factory in Jerseyville, and then Olin Winchester. While Vernis was in World War II the two wrote letters back and forth every day for 2 years and married in Jerseyville, IL on July 4, 1946, shortly after he returned. She then went on to work at Alton Metal Health Center for almost 30 years as a Medical Records Librarian.
Wanda enjoyed playing cards, or any game, crosswords, jigsaws, and bowling, going to Argosy Casino with friends, and fishing for many years. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren; even getting down and playing with them on the floor in her 80s and 90s.
Wanda is survived by her children, Rodney Miller (Lisa) of Altamont, IL and Donna Miller of Bethalto, IL; grandchildren, Tommy and Amanda Miller, Rick Miller, Molly Miller, Steve “Jimmy” and Sarah Grizzle, and Jenna and Ryan Smith; a step grandson, Chauncy Kuhns; great grandchildren, Clayton Miller, Nathan Miller, LeeAnn Foil, Loretta Schlanser, Gavin Smith, Ava Smith, Ellie Grizzle, and Wyatt Grizzle; two step grandchildren, Carson and Jayden Kuhns; a former son-in-law, Stephen Grizzle of Jerseyville, IL; a nephew, Terry Miller (Jan); and a niece, Velva Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Vernis; along with a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Verle “Toad” and Geri Miller.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, IL.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com