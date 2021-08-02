Wanda Juanita Holmes 81, passed away 2:19 pm, Wednesday July 28, 2021 at her residence.
Born January 14, 1940, in Leadington, MO, she was the daughter of Louis Henry and Lou Ellyn (Kane) Evans.
Wanda loved her community. She was employed as the Water Department Clerk, then elected as Village Trustee then as Village Clerk in South Roxana until 2021.
She married Bobby Fenton Holmes. He died January 12, 2013.
Surviving are her daughters, Treia Krieger, Mary (Tony) Vesci, Jerri (Chris) Kennerly; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; nine brothers; and five sisters.
Private burial was held in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.