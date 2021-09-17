Wanda Angeline Hulett, 57, passed away 4:30 pm, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born April 14, 1964 in Alton, she was the daughter of David Andrew and Joan Marie (Sexton) Swarringin.
She married Steven Hulett on February 14, 2003 in Godfey. He survives.
Surviving also are a son Andrew Meyers; daughter, Sunshine Meyers; grandchildren, Kaden Meyers, Ka'llell Felder; brothers, David (Charlotte) Swarringin, Michael (Rebecca) Swarringin, Frank Swarringin, Randy (Michelle) Swarringin, Travis (Michelle) Swarringin; daughters, Karen (Mark) Hartley, Kathy Dexter, Cindy (Will) Smith, Mindy (Marty) Polewski; brother-in-law, Kevin (Jennifer) Swarringin; sister-in-law, Lori (Stilts (Kevin Perrigo); very special aunt, Tammy Oseland; and beloved fur babies, "Dukey" and "Lola".
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Monday, September 20 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.