Walter L. Harkey, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:30 pm at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Bethalto.
He was born January 28, 1931, in Leachville, AR, the son of the late Elmer and Ruby (Nall) Harkey. He married Peggy (Creel) in Arkansas on June 9, 1949, she preceded his in death.
He was employed at Olin Corp for 36 years as a foreman. He was a member of the Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church and loved to be outside riding his garden tractor.
He is survived by two sons, Mike (Kellye) Harkey and Dennis (Penny) Harkey both of Bethalto; 10 grandchildren, Jim (Shelia) Hall, Greg (Sandi) Harkey, Kelley (Steve) Sherwood, Roy (Sarah) Jarman, Michael (Leta) Harkey, Eric (Cassie) Harkey, Joshua Harkey, Chadd Harkey, Dylan (Stephanie) Harkey, and Emma Moore; several great grandchildren; two siblings, Howard (Dorothy) Harkey of Shipman, June (Barney) Becraft of Keyesport, IL and a sister-in-law, Donna Harkey of Bethalto.
In addition to his wife and parents; he is preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Jarman; his son, Larry Harkey; one brother, Jack Harkey; and two sisters, Monzelle Woodfin and Ruth Retherford.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Kevin Auten officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadowbrook 1st Southeran Baptist Church.
