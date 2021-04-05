Walter Eugene Bugg, 90, passed away 12:06 am, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born November 2 1930 in Hartford, he was the son of William and Gladys (Tiefenthaler) Bugg.
A Korean War veteran, Walter was employed as a delivery driver for Sears & Roebuck Company before working as a custodian in the East Alton School District.
On November 21, 1953 in Carlinville, he married Sherry A. Anderson. She died September 30, 2018.
Surviving are a son, Robert (Marsha) Bugg of Brighton; daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Oseland of Wood River, Barbara (Owen) Wheeler of Troy, Becky (Kevin) Tucker of Brighton; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and a sister, Evelyn Mahaney of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two brothers, Fred and William "Billy" Bugg.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, April 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where services will be held at 10 am, Thursday. Pastor Tim Drury will officiate.
Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.