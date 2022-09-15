Waldrene Angel

Waldrene J Angel, 96, passed away at 3:50 pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on June 29, 1926 in Carpenter, IL to Fred and Emma (Bachs) Schulte.
She married James E. Angel on June 17, 1945 at Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, IL. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2013.
She enjoyed bowling, playing pinochle, crocheting, and traveling. She was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
Waldrene is survived by two daughters, Marla K. Hultz of Ballwin, MO, Patricia (Scott) Jones of Alton, IL, a son, Michael (Gina) Angel of Medora, IL; five grandsons, Michael Angel, Nikolas Knueven, Clayton (Olivia) Angel, Matthew (Vania) Jones, and Damaris Jones; four granddaughters, Ellen (Justin) Stein, Kristina (Shane) Steel, Shannon (Jeff) Clagg, and Mary (Will) Riley.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Lee Angel.
A private graveside service will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church.
