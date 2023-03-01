Vonda Wooden

Vonda Simmons Wooden, 94, died at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in Godfrey. She was born August 11, 1928 in Glen Allen, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Sherman and Tina Lee (Beasley) McGee. Vonda worked for many years as a CNA for home health care and was Regional Manager of Electrolux Products for many years. On February 6, 1946 she married Charles William Simmons, and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2010. She later married Reverend George Wooden on April 19, 2015 who passed away on September 24, 2021. Surviving are three daughters, Sandra Simmons, Sherry Simmons, MD, Valerie (Gary) Payne, two sons, William Simmons (Carolyn) and John Simmons (Jayne). Vonda always wanted twelve children. She and Charles were blessed with six children. At 86, she married Rev. George, who also had six children. God granted her desires. She is survived by six step children, Terry Wooden, Kevin (Pat) Wooden, Ron (Sherri), David (Sue) Wooden, Regina (Paul) Daugherty and Chana Wooden, 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lavon Rea, and four brothers, Clive McGee, Vurel McGee, Muriel McGee and Doyle McGee. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Phil Schneider and Pastor Erik Scottberg officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at McGee Chapel Cemetery in Glen Allen, MO. Pastor Gary Payne officiating. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International or Macular Degeneration Association. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
