Vivian “Nana” Winslow, 80, of Moro, IL passed away on Wednesday March 23, 2022, at 12:52 pm at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on April 24, 1941, in Golden Pond, KY, the daughter of Othel and Mamie (Thompson) Higgins. Vivian married Virgil Winslow on April 29, 2006 at the First Baptist Church of Bethalto. He preceded her in death in 2019.
Vivian was “THE Babysitter” and could be counted on to watch and care for any child at any time. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mark Valenti of Moro, Missy (Mike) Marshall of Moro, Rick (Patty) Guthrie of Bethalto, Vonnie Kronk of Granite City, Alan (Kathy) Winslow of Bethalto, and Susan (David) Yaeger of Moro; sisters and their spouses, Shirley (Leo) Stringer of Golo, KY, and Kathy (Jose) Oyarzabal of Mayfield, KY; grandchildren and their spouses, Brooke (Josh) Valenti-Jouett and their son Rhett, Travis Marshall, Sydney Marshall, Kimberly, Kenny, Andrea, Julia, Kayla, Emma, Jonah, Chris, and Lisa; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Along with her husband, Virgil Winslow, Vivian was preceded in death by Carl Guthrie, and her parents, Othel and Mamie Higgins.
A visitation will be held on Monday March 28, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Bethalto with Pastor Josh Crisp officiating. Burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will follow.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bethalto.
