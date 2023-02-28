Vivian Herbst

Vivian Marie (nee Reed) Herbst, 95, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Vivian was born in Alton to Oscar T. Reed and Lola (Adams) Reed Seibold on July 27th, 1927. She attended Alton Public School, graduating from Alton Senior High School.
After graduating, she was a secretary for J.J. Wuellner & Sons, afterward serving several years as a secretary for Owens Illinois Glass Company.
On September 16, 1950, she was married to Richard C. Herbst. They were married for nearly 61 years. She was a homemaker, together with Richard raising 3 sons, and in later years worked at various businesses, including for a time the City of Alton.
Vivian enjoyed music, art, reading, doing puzzles (especially crossword puzzles, which she did every day-in ink!). She also loved flowers and nature. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cottage Hills.
Vivian is survived by her beloved sons, Alan and wife Mona of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Mark and his wife Lynette of Sherwood, Arkansas, and David and his wife Kim of Missouri. Also surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Clarence Gerdt, as well as several nieces and nephews
She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Carl Herbst, her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Oscar T. and Lois Reed, her nephew Oscar T. Reed Jr., and her niece, Cindy Reed.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Warren Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Cottage Hills. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com