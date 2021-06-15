Services for Virginia T. Manns Rath (June 19, 1947 – May 6, 2020) will be held in Alton, Illinois on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Ginny is lovingly remembered by her husband William W. Rath and their children, Amy Rath (Mark Matula), Stephanie Rath (Sunny Li), Mary Rath, and Elizabeth Rath Garcia (Fernando). Ginny is also fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Emily, Imani, Odette, Gwendolyn, Callum, and Shepard, by her siblings, Mary Lou Horn, Neal Manns (Sylvia), and Carol Manns, by brother-in-law, Stephen Rath (Barbara), and by sister-in-law, Laurie Hahn (Bill).
Ginny was predeceased by her brother, John Terence Manns and her brother-in-law, Charlie Horn.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
