Virginia Silvey, 93, passed away at 1:07 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Alton Memorial Rehab & Therapy.
Born Dec. 28, 1927 in Granite City, she was a daughter of Carl E. and Rose Ruth (Wild) Tyler.
She married Corwin W. Silvey, Jr. on Jan. 7, 1947 in Murphysboro, IL. He survives.
Virginia owned and operated Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Alton for 50 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Michael Silvey of Hartford, Mark (Tess) Silvey of Edwardsville, and Patrick (Theresa) Silvey of Rosewood Heights; six grandchildren, Tony (Ebson) Silvey, Jenny Silvey, Benjamin (Lisa) Silvey, Kayla Silvey (Jake Johnson), Missy (Jake) Martin, and Mandy (Jeremy) Dively; six great grandchildren, Mae Silvey, Chloe Parson, Jada Martin, Dallas Diveley, Leo Diveley, and Thane Silvey; a sister, Frances Tretter of Murphysboro; and a brother, James Roland Tyler of Indianapolis, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Christina Silvey; three sisters, Rose Ruth Elmore, Ruby Jewel Rains, and Lila Mae Ruble; and a brother, Robert Tyler.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Murphysboro, IL.
