Virginia Maxeiner

Virginia Christina Maxeiner, 94, of Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on January 17, 1928, in rural Jersey county, the daughter of the late James and Lottie (Gernigan) Watson.
Chris married Kenneth Maxeiner on March 17, 1947, at Brighton Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage before his passing in 2019.
She worked in women’s retail later helping her husband, Kenneth, on the farm and raising their family. She enjoyed baking and decorating wedding cakes, canning, crocheting, dancing, and dining out with her friends.
Chris is survived by her son, Dennis (Pam) Maxeiner of Brighton; granddaughter Kristi (Andy) Futhey; granddaughter in law Chrissy Maxeiner; four great grandchildren Maggie and Brady Maxeiner, Gabriel and Lucas Futhey; brothers in law Robert Tuetken and Harvey Lyerla; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, James and Lottie; grandson Kyle Maxeiner; brothers Earl Watson, Laverne “Lee” Watson, Paul Watson, Alfred Watson, and Charles “Ray” Watson; sisters Verle Sullivan, Evelyn Dwyer, Verna Marshall, Vera Bock, and Alta Faye Tuetken.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church or Alzheimer’s Association.
