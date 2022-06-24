Virginia Matos

Virginia Dee Matos, 39, of Bethalto, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born December 3, 1982 in New York, NY, the daughter of Eugenio and Maria (Fernandez) Matos.
Virginia worked as a manager for Amazon. She is deeply loved and will be remembered as an amazing Mom of four kids.
In addition to her father, Eugenio; she is survived by four children, Maria Kelly Acosta-Matos, Angela Dee Vargas-Matos, Enrique Junior Cruz-Matos, and Wilson Kerrick Cruz; three siblings, Dee and Daniel Gacek of CT, Carrie Matos of NY, and Luis Eugenio Matos of Puerto Rico; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Matos-Fernandez; and two brothers, Marc Matos and Theodore Matos.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorcas Matos-Gacek.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will oversee arrangements.
