Virginia H. “Snook” Price Oct 4, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Virginia H. “Snook” Price, 77, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto from 9 a.m. until services begin at 10 a.m. www.paynicfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for daily obituaries Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Greene County Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Jersey County Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Riverbend Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Granite City Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles ArticlesAlton man, 36, dies after vehicle hits median south of Clark BridgeCharges filed in Saturday Alton shootingSchnucks announces new hours, employee incentivesWoman seriously injured in Alton crashFormer pastor sentenced for distributing child pornOne killed in West Alton crashVickie OsborneMayor talks East Alton businessGrafton Dinky project nears completionMetro East man killed in Montana train crash