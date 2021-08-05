Virginia “Ginny” L. Collins, 80 of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 1:43 am while at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
She was born on November 4, 1940, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of David R. and Velma L. (Simmons) Solomon. She married Kenneth “Kenny” H. Collins in Hopkinsville, KY, on December 21, 1958.
Ginny was a secretary for The First Baptist Church in Bethalto for 18 years, until her retirement in 2003. She was a current member of Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. She was a member of the Women’s Ministry in Greenville at the Women’s Correctional Center, a Sunday school teacher, and member of the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed reading the bible, fellowship, ministering, teaching college and career age kids, talking on the telephone, playing the piano, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother.
Along with her husband, Kenny, she is survived by her children, Ricky (Tamy) Collins of Holiday Shores, Vicky (Brad) Newberry of Madeira Beach, FL, and Micky (Stacy) Collins of Bethalto; a brother, Michael Solomon of Boca Raton, FL; nine grandchildren, Ryan Collins, Jessa (Andrew) Helm, Dayne Newberry, Dani Newberry, Carli Jo Collins, Alexis Collins, Sierra Summers, Alexis Summers, and Brooklynn Summers; four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Parker, Mabrey, and Henley; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; along with many cousins, three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Mary Jane Collins, Karle and Nell Collins; and Jerry and Wanda Collins all from Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 10 am until time of service at 12 noon, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto, with Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Cornerstone Church of Bethalto.
