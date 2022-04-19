Virginia Davenport

Virginia Eileen Davenport, 89, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:57 pm surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 1, 1933, in Athensville, IL the daughter of Hal Griffith and Opal (King) Edwards. On May 23, 1953, Virginia married Billy Davenport in Wood River, IL. He preceded her in death.
Virginia graduated from Alton Memorial Nursing School in 1953 and worked as a nurse for 25 years, most recently at Eunice Smith before retiring. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church in Bethalto, IL. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and in her younger years sewing clothing. Most of all she loved her family enjoyed spending time with them. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her children, Steve Davenport (Lynn) of Urbana, IL, Barb Caffrey (Jim) of Bethalto, IL, Sue Moradi (Ali) of Moro, IL, and June Blankenship (Paul) of Bethalto, IL; thirteen grandchildren, Celia Montes (Johnny Bowman), Sophie Page (Josh), Tess Davenport, Hannah Davenport (Nigel Lee), Nora Davenport, Michael Wesley (Courtney), Erin Bickle (Rob), Stephen Wesley, Kevon Moradi (Hillary), Daniel Moradi (Danielle), Comron Moradi (Rachel), Zamaneh Zamanian (Jeremy Johnson), and Amanda Blankenship; thirteen great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Billy, a sister, Marjorie Stull, and a brother, Harry Griffith.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:30 am at the 1st Baptist Church in Bethalto, IL with Pastor Josh Crisp officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens
Memorials may be made to the 1st Baptist Church of Bethalto or the Refuge in Wood River, IL.
