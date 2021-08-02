Virginia A. Fairless, 77, passed away at 9:12 am on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 21, 1943 in Alton, IL to Clarence and LaVerne (Knocke) Peters .
She married the late James Fairless, they were married for 55 years.
Virginia and James loved street rods and street rod clubs, the frog follies car show which they attended for more than 30 years and the Ozark Car Shows.
Virginia worked as a Cook/Cashier for Kentucky Fried Chicken for 28 years.
Virginia is survived by Son, Terry James (Jaci) Fairless of East Alton, IL, Daughter, Dena Hankins of Bethalto, IL, Four Granddaughters, Alyssa Fairless of East Alton, IL, Meghan (Nico) James of Wood River, IL, Amanda Hankins of Bunker Hill, IL, Brianna Flack of Bethalto, IL, Three Great-granddaughters, Olivia, Lydia, Maiden, Three Great-grandsons, Benjamin, Jaxson, Camden, a Sister, Barbara Bartee of East Alton, IL, a Brother and Sister-in-law, Gale (Gwen) Peters of Bethalto, IL, and many nieces and nephews she adored.
She was preceded in death by a Sister, Norma Sparrowk, and a Brother-in-law, Les Bartee.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Bethalto, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, 10:00 am at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, Illinois.
Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the Alton Area Animal Aid Association.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
