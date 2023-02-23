Violet Sackett

Violet L. Sackett, 92, passed away at 6:14 am, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on September 5, 1930, in Centralia, IL the daughter of Harold J. and Louise B. (Bauer) Meisenheimer. Violet married Glen Sackett on March 18, 1950, in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death December 23, 2011.
In her younger years Violet worked at the Catholic Orphanage, where she developed her love for Cardinals Baseball. She then started volunteering and helping out at Salvation Army. She enjoyed baking, gardening and watching the birds and squirrels. She will be remembered as wonderful mother and amazing caring woman.
She leaves behind four sons and three daughters, Eugene and Regina Sackett of Alton, Sue and George Bridgeman of WV, Glen Jr. and Jene Sackett of IA, Jane L. Augustson of East Alton, Billy Sackett (Maurita Sackett) of Caseyville, IL, Danny and Anna Sackett of IN, and Gracie and Rick Fischback of TX; sisters, Alice Clayton and Marilyn King; sister-in-law, Alvie Meisenheimer and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a special granddaughter, Jane Belle Johnson; two brothers, Harold Meisenheimer and John Michael Meisenheimer; and sister, Laura Bridgeman.
Per her wishes cremation rites were accorded.
A Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Alton, IL.
Memorials may be made to Cardinals Care.
