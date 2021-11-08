Violet Lorraine Clark, 95, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at her residence.
Born October 6, 1926 in Hartford, she was the daughter of Edwin and Ida Mae (Eyers) Johnson.
She attended Milliken University and later graduated from SIU-E with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the Alton School District for many years before retiring.
Violet was a member of the First Baptist Church in East Alton, holding many positions in the church council; she was a Past-President of the East Alton Junior Women's Club; and member of the Wood River Women's Club. She enjoyed quilting and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren.
On October 15, 1950 in East Alton, she married Charles H. Clark. He died December 11, 2008.
Surviving are two sons, Jared E. (Cathy) Clark of Wood River, Charles (Tammy) Clark of Valparaiso, IN; five grandchildren, Steven Clark, Melanie (Jim) Guetschow, Holly (Tim) Mocabee, Amanda Clark (her, fiance', Jerry), Elizabeth Clark; five great grandchildren; two brothers, LeRoy (Sandy) Johnson of Dow, Floyd (Kitty) Johnson of Wood River; sister-in-law, Lela Johnson of Godfrey; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins, including one special cousin, Doris Gross.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John Clark; brother, Richard Johnson; and sister, Edith Welborn.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Monday, November 8 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.