Viola Winkle

Viola “Vi” Kathryn (Anderson) Winkle 100, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Addington Place of Edwardsville. She was born on November 7,1922 in Howard Township, Tama County, Iowa, the daughter of the late Harry and Nellie (Christensen) Anderson. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Leona and Geneva Anderson and a brother Neil Anderson. She married Emmett W. Winkle on December 26,1945 in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on April 24,1985. She is survived by Jackie (Roland) Baird of Port Charlotte, FL and Jim (Julie) Winkle of Chesterfield, MO. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Stacey (Steve) Cowern, San Antonio, TX, Amy (Tom Wright) Crook, Norristown, PA, Brian Baird, Godfrey IL, Emily (Jake) Meuth, St. Charles, MO, Allison (Rishi) Patel, Indianapolis, IN and five great-grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Cowern, Owen, Quinn and Willow Wright, and Hailey Meuth. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Ed Winkle, Edwardsville, IL and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Vi retired from the Edwardsville School District Board of Education in 1980. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Vi recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Addington Place of Edwardsville where she has lived since 2018.
According to her wishes, she will be cremated and a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to The Alzheimer’s Association. The Saksa Mateer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at Addington Place of Edwardsville for their compassion and care over the years and to the staff from ProMedica Hospice for their care and support in recent months.