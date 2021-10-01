Viola passed on Sunday, June 27th, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Russell E. Brenner and daughter of 45 years, Valarie A. [Brenner] Bagnell. She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie [Brenner] Kirbach and Son-in-Law Steve M. Kirbach, Godfrey, IL. Son-in-Law Charles R. Bagnell and wife Karen [Showalter] Bagnell, Millville, Delaware. Three grandchildren, Robert E. Brenner, Godfrey, IL, Carter L. Bagnell, wife Kate [Everett] Bagnell, Ithaca, NY., Ashely [Bagnell] Quante, husband Nathan Quante, Arnold, MO. Three great grandchildren, Viola Valarie Quante, Victor Clarence Quante, and Vivian Vlera Quante, Arnold, MO.
Life Tidbits
Viola was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts. She helped transform many lives through her knowledge and patience. Leading many troops into new activities and fun adventures – it was a year-round commitment she enjoyed.
Viola was a founding member of Heritage Days on the Goshen Trail. This was a historical recreation event celebrating the 1700 – 1840’s. It took place on the ground of Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, IL. She and her husband, Russell, show cased weaving and spinning in an educational way. They also traveled to other period events like The Feast of the Hunters Moon in West Lafayette, IN. to educate and promote their craft. She has a handwoven Voyager Sash displayed at the Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County, MO. The park stands as a memorial to those Cherokee Native American who died on the Cherokee Trail of Tears. She also, had some of her sashes and leg ties make it into a Hollywood production! She met one of her favorite artists, Vincent Fleming at one of these historical events. She acquired many of his paintings over the years.
Viola began weaving in 1972. She went with a friend, Jane Dare, to a weaving class to keep her company. Well, it stuck! Viola continued weaving throughout her lifetime up until about fours years ago. She held memberships with the St. Louis Weavers Guild and the Lewis and Clark Handweavers Guild.
Viola loved to bake and cook. Russell never took a boughten cookie in his lunch box to work. She was locally famous for her seasonal pecan logs. She said it was a secret recipe and that when she died I would have it – Yes, I know how to make them, but they will never be as good as hers! She loved to entertain and threw a great party.
Viola always told us to, “Give her flowers while she could enjoy them not when I’m gone.” Son-in-Law Steve kept her in bouquets for the 20 years he was in her life. She had a few other quips that she said and believed in, “Quality of life is more important that quantity.” The one I have had drilled into my head for years and I try to live by is, “When life hits you and tries to knock you down, pull up your boot straps and march on through, get on with livin!”, I just bought got two new pairs of boots! Her loving daughter, Sherrie K
Her Afterlife Wishes
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home - Cremation, no visitation, no funeral. Remains to be interred with her husband, 11am, Friday, October 1, 2021 at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bethalto, IL. Memorials may be sent in her name to the Girl Scouts of Southern IL, 4 Ginger Creek Parkway, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 or Crisis Food Center, 21 East 6th St., Alton, IL, 62002.