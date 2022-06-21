Vielka Wilcox

Vielka Dawn “Vicky” Wilcox, 54, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born on February 3, 1968, in Frankfort, Germany, the daughter of Cheryl (Gardner) Hackler of Bethalto and the late Thomas M. Hackler, Sr.. She married Jerry Wilcox and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter: Katrina Mergen of Minocqua, Wisconsin, a son and daughter in law: Luke and Shelley Schlussler of Altoona, Wisconsin, her grandchildren: Marissa, Lindsey, Liz, Dom, Angel, Tony, Liam, Kaiylee, her brothers: Tom Hackler, Jr. and his wife: Tina of Rosewood Heights, David Hackler and his husband: Mike Volkenant of Minnetonka, Minnesota, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Vicky was a homemaker.
In celebration of her life, memorial services will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Wood River. Pastor Chris Clark will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Abundant Life Church or to the Community Hope Center.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.