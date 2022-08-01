Vicky Lynn Ingraham, 68, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 7:48 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born December 27, 1953 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Orville and Almeda (Spencer) Heck. She married George Eddie Ingraham on June 24, 1989 in Collinsville and he survives. She had worked for Aviations Systems Command in St. Louis with over 20 years of dedicated service as a secretary. She enjoyed her days of sewing, embroidery and traveling. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed nature and birds. She is survived by children, Jessica and Chris Chappel of Mt. Vernon, Oregon and Tracey Elizabeth and Joe Sampson of Irrigon, Oregon; six grandchildren, Jacob, Jenna, Harley, Thomas, Conner and Cody; a brother, Jerry Heck of Maryville; a sister, Donna Perry of Glen Carbon; niece, Jennifer Mayle; nephew, Steve Perry; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Perry. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at the Friedens Cemetery in Troy. Memorials may be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Republic purchases Sanders Waste Systems
- St. Louis man charged in Wood River crimes
- Cocaine bust reported in Bethalto
- Deadline extended again for driver's licenses and IDs
- Wood River Police seek help in finding missing man
- Illinois DCFS audit revealed
- Clean up resumes after record rainfall
- Meth possession arrest in Bethalto
- Alton Memorial Hospital recognized for three specialties
- Record rainfall hits St. Louis area