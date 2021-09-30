Vickie L. Osborne, 53, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her residence.
Born August 11, 1968 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Lowell and Cara (Whittom) Robertson.
She had been a hostess/waitress at Schnucks Station Restaurant in Wood River for over 20 years, then, a dietary manager for Health Care Services Group.
Vickie was an active member and past local secretary for A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, she enjoyed motorcycling, cooking family dinners, was an avid reader and music, especially, "Fleetwood Mac".
On February 28, 204 in Wood River, she married Scott Osborne. He survives.
Surviving also are sons, Sam (Roxanne) Pitts of Little Rock, Ark., Jayson Osborne of Phoenix, AZ, Jacob Streicher of Alhambra, Caleb Osborne (fiance', Karly Swords) of Rockford, IL; daughter, Cassandra (Gabriel) Bennett of Wood River; brothers, Alfred Robertson of Granite City, Julius (Nora) Robertson of Bethalto; sisters, Hazel Wood of Plantation, FL, Esther Reathaford and Paula Christine Robertson both of Alton, Linda Robertson of Collinsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Erich and Michael Robertson; and two nephews, Chad Sterling and Jason Robertson.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-4 pm, Sunday, October 3 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 74 E. Ferguson Ave, Wood River, IL.
Memorials are suggested to A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois or Club PAWS, Inc.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.