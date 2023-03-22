Vicki McDowell

Vicki "Tic" McDowell née Wrightsman, 73, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on March 21st, 2023, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.
Vicki was born in Kokomo, IN, on December 12th, 1949. She was a graduate of Madison High School and retired from Magnesium Elektron in Venice. Vicki enjoyed spending time with family and loved ones.
Vicki is survived by her children Amy (Greg) Reynolds of Albers, and Molly McDowell (James Mena) of Collinsville. Grandchildren Brady, Jack, and Sam Reynolds and Lola McDowell. Sister Sharon (Ed) Evertsen and nephew Joe (Karen, Annie and Patrick) Dent.
Preceded in death by her son John McDowell, mother Mary Lou Kozielek Mudrovic and step-father Leon Kozielek.
Visitation Thursday March 23rd 11:00 am till 1:00 pm, with service following immediately, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City, IL.
Burial will follow services at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.