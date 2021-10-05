Veronica “Vickie” L. Madison, 66, of Alton, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at River Crossing of Alton.
She was born in Alton on July 12, 1955, the daughter of Charles P. and Ann L. (Pendergrast) Bloodworth. She was formerly married to Ronnie Madison, he preceded her in death.
Vickie was formerly employed at Alton Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide and a nurse’s assistant at a local nursing home. She enjoyed music, especially the Eagles, crocheting, watching movies, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Madison; a sister, Lori (Mike) Hartnett and their children, Bethany and Emily; and three grandchildren, Kimberly, Will and Rebecca.
Along with her former husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Brown.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 12pm until time of service at 1pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKenzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to River Crossing of Alton.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com