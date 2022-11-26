Veronica “Ronie” A. Galletta, 69, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:04 pm, while at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born on March 11, 1953, in Alton, IL, the daughter of George M. and Vera A. (Noe) Stanich. She married Roland J. Galletta on December 26, 1976, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River. He survives.
Ronie worked at Alton High School as a teacher for 22 years. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of Holy Angels in Wood River. She enjoyed Bunco, planting flowers and gardening. Ronie loved to take care of her grandchildren, as they were her whole world.
Along with her husband, Roland, she is survived by her children, Chris (Kallie) Galletta of Bethalto, and Tony Galletta of Wood River; four grandchildren, Carter, Ryder, McKinlee, and Elloise; a sister, Diana Jones; and an aunt, Evelyn Freezeland of Roxana.
Ronie was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Veronica Traci Galletta; and an aunt and uncle, Mildred and Joe Stanich.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 10 am until time of service at 1 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and/or 5A’s.
