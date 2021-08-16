Vernon E. “Ed” Vitatoe, 85, of Quincy, died on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. in his home.
Ed was born in East Alton, IL on December 7, 1935, the only child of Vernon E. and Esther “Sally” (Stamper) Vitatoe.
Ed was a machinist at Schoeneweis Tool & Die Co. for many years and was retired from their successors, Dugan Tool and Die in East Alton. Ed served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and upon enlistment into active duty, he served in Iceland.
He was a graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School. Ed was of the Protestant faith.
Ed was a member of the Masons, Madison Lodge #560 of New Douglas, IL and was also a member of AINAD Shriner Temple in East St. Louis, IL.
While working, he very much enjoyed getting together with his friends at No Man’s Land, a gathering place between Wood River and East Alton, IL.
He married Alice Claudine Caley on Sept. 8, 1990, and she survives.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his step-children, Tommy Patton of St. Louis, MO and Kelly Voss of Quincy; one grandson, Tom Patton; and a cousin, Ron Stamper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a step-daughter, Debbie Patton Null; and grandchildren, Isaac and Lucy Voss.
Services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Interment in Woodland Hill Cemetery, Wood River, IL with Military honors and services by the Alton VFW # 1308 and the Madison Lodge #560 of New Douglas, IL.
Memorials are suggested to: Madison Lodge #560 of New Douglas, IL.