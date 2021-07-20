Vernon Raus "Bud" Bailey, 71, passed away, July 19, 2021, following and extended illness after having COVID-19.
Born in Wood River on May 17, 1950, he was the son of Vernon Bailey and Donna (Bissell) Bailey Stanley.
A graduate of Pike High School in Milton, he was employed bu SGS, Ltd for many years as an environmental tester.
He was an avid music fan and talented musician, playing lead guitar m the rock bands, "The Marauders" and "Wabash Resurrection".
Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly Bailey in Scottsdale, AZ; grandson, Raymond R. Lopez, III; step-mother, Ellen Bailey of Wood River; sisters, Eva (Donald) James of Jacksonville, Lora (Bruce) Rodgers of Marion; brothers, Robert (Ruth) Bailey of East Alton, Samuel (Thea) Bailey of Edwardsville; step-sister, Francine Leatherwood of San Landor, CA; step-brother, James (Marlene) Leatherwood of St. Charles, MO; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Howard Stanley.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Raymond R., Lopez, III, Education Fund.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.