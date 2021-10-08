Vernie Richard "Dick" Brand, 81, passed away 10:55 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis.
Born October 31, 1939 in Pinkneyville, he was the son of Lester J. and Alma R. (Fisher) Brand.
A U.S. Army veteran, he worked as a boat operator for Economy Boat for 30 years before retiring in 2004.
He married Trina Ann (Carr) Wathern on April 21, 1969 in Alton. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Joseph W. Brand, Jason R. Brand; daughter, Rachel M. (Larry) Hall; grandchildren, Brianne (Devin) Rogers, Nick Hall; great granddaughter, Jette Rogers; brothers, Donald Brand, Bill Brand, Dave Brand; and sister, Rebecca Garrin.
Visitation will be from 10-11:30 am, Tuesday, October 12 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Graveside service and burial will be held at 12 pm in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Royce Roy will officiate
Memorials may be made to Alton 5 A's.