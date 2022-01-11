Vernice Picket

Vernice B. Picket, 83, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on September 26, 1938, in Jonesboro, AR the youngest child of nine to Oscar Albert and Clara Bell (Stevens) Baker. Vernice married Harold “Bud” Pickett and he passed away in 1996. She later married George V. Bland on February 14, 2012. He survives.
She is survived by her husband, George; a son, Bruce Pickett (Karen) of Cottage Hills, IL; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Along with her parents; and first husband Bud; Vernice was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Pickett; and seven brothers and one sister.
A Graveside service will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 10:00 am at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL
Memorials may be given to a charity of one’s choice.
