Vera J. Cunningham, 91, of Columbus, MS and formerly of East Alton passed away, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born October 18, 1929 in Collinsville to Crawford and Ethel (Cuff) Provow. She married Elmer J. Cunningham April 3, 1954 in Edwardsville; he preceded her in death October 24, 1997.
Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, she will be remembered for her beautiful laughter, optimism, generosity and kindness throughout her long and happy life.
She is survived by her son, John C. Cunningham and his wife Pam of Columbus, MS; daughter, Diane Cunningham of Austin, TX; four grandchildren, Christopher Cunningham of Columbus, MS, Julie Cunningham of Stamping Ground, KY, Emma Kahn of Austin TX and Max Kahn of Indianapolis, IN and two brothers, Charles E. Provow of Highland Park, IL and Norman Provow of Holt, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Dale Provow.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto. Memorials can be made to the Salvation Army.