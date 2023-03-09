Vera Harper

Vera Ethelyn Harper, 101, passed away at 6:49 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. She was born December 16, 1921 in Iola, IL on a farm to Frank and Billie (Burkett) Smith. They later moved to Louisville, IL. On February 17, 1921 she married Gerald (Mac) Harper. He preceded her in death on December 21, 1991. She worked with her husband at Harper Auto Sales in Bookkeeping and was a transporter of cars. She was still a good driver at 99. She was living at home until breaking her hip in January. The obituary photo was taken on her 100th birthday.
Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one sister Genelle Finazzo. She is leaving behind two cousins Jerry Smith and Ronnie Smith (Nora). Also leaving a special neighbor and wonderful friend Jan Goodwin and their church family which she loved dearly.
Services will be at North Alton Baptist Church, 2245 State Street, Alton, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday March 13, 2023. Reverend Sonny Renken will Officiate. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Orchard Hill Cemetery in Louisville, IL.
Memorial should be made to North Alton Baptist Church. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com