Velma “Jean” Hammond, 88, of Alton, IL passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:28 pm at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on October 14, 1932 the daughter of Josie and Nellie (Gray) Miller. On January 13, 1951 Jean married Sammie “Sam” Hammond in Bethalto, IL. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2013.
She is survived by her two children, Karen Lesemann of Carrollton, IL and Dennis Hammond (Barb) of Godfrey, IL; four grandchildren, Christy Pierce (Justin) of St. Peters, MO, Laura Péna (Xavier) of Whispering Pines, NC, Kelly Lesemann of Morris, IL and Hannah Lesemann of Carrollton, IL; and six great grandchildren, Kylie and Brooklyn Pierce, Xander and Leila Péna, and Remy and Ruby Stott.
In addition to her husband, Sam, Jean was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Donald, Glen, Clyde, and Kenneth Miller; and a son-in-law, Stuart Lesemann.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 9:00 am until the time of Service at 11:00 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Fosterburg Cemetery Association.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com